The brave in Malaysia vow to celebrate Valentine's Day outside

PHOTO: Unsplash
Fatimah Zainal
The Star/Asia News Network

PETALING JAYA - Love it seems, will conquer all, even fears over the Covid-19 (novel coronavirus) outbreak.

Many of the top restaurants in town and five-star hotels in Kuala Lumpur are fully booked, or nearly so, for Valentine's Day dinner tomorrow night.

With 18 cases recorded in Malaysia, couples still prefer to dine out even if they have to take precautionary measures.

Married couple Kang Chong Hian, 46, and Ngai Mei Ling, 44, will be avoiding public places such as shopping malls due to concerns over Covid-19.

Having booked a restaurant two weeks ago, Kang and Ngai said that as they were bringing their three children along for the dinner, they had to consider their safety, too.

"The restaurant that we picked is located outdoors. We will just need to go to the car park, go to the restaurant, then go home.

"I think Valentine's Day is quieter this year. There's not much excitement, people are scared," said Ngai when met at a shopping mall here yesterday.

Kang concurred, saying that they were not as excited for Valentine's Day this year compared to previous years as there were many activities they had to rule out.

Kang said his family was taking precautions such as practising good hand hygiene by washing their hands frequently and using sanitisers, as well as face masks in public.

Self-employed 26-year-old CK and his girlfriend, only known as Lydia, 22, would also be having dinner at a restaurant on Valentine's Day, despite feeling a little worried.

"We are most likely going to celebrate Valentine's with Lydia's parents, who will be visiting from Terengganu, because their wedding anniversary is on the same day," CK said.

"We will probably go somewhere near my place, maybe a Japanese restaurant.

"I think people are still generally going out on Valentine's Day. The outbreak might affect (the celebrations) a bit but we're not too concerned about it."

Meanwhile, married couple Wahidah Basri, 27, and Hazman Razlan, 37, would most likely stay home for a more low-key celebration.

"Usually on Fridays, we prefer to stay at home and have quality time.

"I don't think we'll go out for Valentine's Day this year. There are so many diseases spreading out there," Wahidah said.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

More about
malaysia Valentine's Day coronavirus Wuhan virus

TRENDING

Paranoid or responsible? Driver puts up barrier in car to keep virus at bay
Paranoid or responsible? Driver puts up barrier in car to keep virus at bay
Singaporean women share their worst Tinder date stories
Singaporean women share their worst Tinder date stories
Man curses SingPost employees with coronavirus. SingPost exec delivers masterful comeback
Man curses SingPost employees with coronavirus. SingPost exec delivers masterful comeback
Chief medical officer responds to view that everyone should wear a mask to avoid coronavirus infection
Chief medical officer responds to view that everyone should wear a mask to avoid coronavirus infection
Hong Kong men smash car window to steal N95 masks
Hong Kong men smash car window to steal N95 masks
No joke: &#039;He asked whether I felt bad for his penis&#039;, K-pop idol&#039;s ex reveals
No joke: 'He asked whether I felt bad for his penis', K-pop idol's ex reveals
Man found dead at Punggol carpark after allegedly stabbing himself due to money problems
Man found dead at Punggol carpark after allegedly stabbing himself due to money problems
Goblin actress Go Soo-jung dies at age 24
Goblin actress dies at age 24
Doctor recommends making your own cloth face mask with air &#039;filter&#039; - here&#039;s how to do it
Doctor recommends making your own cloth face mask with air 'filter' - here's how to do it
Singapore doctor says people who are obese should wear masks and masks can be worn for more than a day
Singapore doctor says people who are obese should wear masks and masks can be worn for more than a day
Diary of a coronavirus survivor: Wuhan nurse claims she recovered from virus at home
Diary of a coronavirus survivor: Wuhan nurse claims she recovered from virus at home
Here are Singtel&#039;s price plans for the new Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra
Here are Singtel's price plans for the new Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Forever alone? Tips to dining solo in Singapore for the self-conscious
Alone this Valentine's? Tips to dining solo in Singapore for the self-conscious
I tried singing with a live band in front of an audience at this new karaoke joint and it made me feel like a superstar
I tried singing with a live band in front of an audience at this new karaoke joint and it made me feel like a superstar
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
Kids with working mums grow into happy adults
Kids with working mums grow into happy adults

Home Works

House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Mask-wearing cat becomes internet star during coronavirus outbreak
Mask-wearing cat becomes internet star during coronavirus outbreak
2-year-old boy flung out of car in Malaysian highway collision
2-year-old boy flung out of car in Malaysian highway collision
Notice outside Ubi clinic &#039;turning away patients with fever and flu&#039; confuses netizens
Notice outside Ubi clinic 'turning away patients with fever and flu' confuses netizens
Disinfectant on Chinese man&#039;s body ignites near heater
Disinfectant on Chinese man's body ignites near heater

SERVICES