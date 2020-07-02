Bring it on, says Malaysian politician Zuraida as other MPs file defamation suits

PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
Mazwin Nik Anis
The Star/Asia News Network

PUTRAJAYA - PKR vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin is prepared to go to court to face defamation suits filed by her fellow party members.

While confirming that she had received and read the letter, Zuraida said she had not yet responded to the legal letters.

"Because it is a defamation suit, I leave it be. Let them take (the matter) to court, I have no issue with that.

"Bring it on, no problem, no issue," said the Housing and Local Government Minister when met at the ministry's excellence service award and appreciation dinner on Thursday (Feb 6).

Party secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak, the political secretary to PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, both filed suits against Zuraida.

They claim the Ampang MP uttered "slanderous remarks" against them during her speech at a dinner on Dec 8.

On her decision to take leave from her party position, Zuraida said this was because she wanted to avoid influencing the political bureau when the disciplinary board presented her case to it.

She said the procedure was that the disciplinary board would present a case it was investigating to the political bureau.

"Since I am a member of tbe political bureau, and the case that is going to be presented involves me, I make the professional move of taking leave.

"I don't want to influence the bureau which will be making a decision on the case," she said.

To a question, Zuraida said she had yet to hear whether she would be called up by the disciplinary board.

"They have received my response, and they may or may not call me for further explanation," she said.

On Feb 5, Zuraida announced was taking leave from her party position until the disciplinary committee decided on her reply to the show-cause letter. However, she would continue with her ministerial duties and other party positions at the Ampang division level.

Last week, she replied to the show-cause letter issued to her on Jan 18.

She was given 14 days to respond to a list of issues, including the content of her speech at the "Shared Prosperity Vision" dinner on Dec 8.

In it, Zuraida claimed that Anwartried to convince her that the person in the sex video that went viral in June last year was deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali.

The dinner was organised by Azmin shortly after those aligned with his faction boycotted the final day of the party's national congress in Melaka.

In recent months, the party has split into two factions, with one supporting Anwar and the other backing Azmin.

Those in Anwar's camp called for the sacking of Zuraida, who has openly sided with Azmin, for insubordination.

