Bring it on, says Malaysian politician Zuraida as other MPs file defamation suits

PUTRAJAYA - PKR vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin is prepared to go to court to face defamation suits filed by her fellow party members.

While confirming that she had received and read the letter, Zuraida said she had not yet responded to the legal letters.

"Because it is a defamation suit, I leave it be. Let them take (the matter) to court, I have no issue with that.

"Bring it on, no problem, no issue," said the Housing and Local Government Minister when met at the ministry's excellence service award and appreciation dinner on Thursday (Feb 6).

Party secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak, the political secretary to PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, both filed suits against Zuraida.

They claim the Ampang MP uttered "slanderous remarks" against them during her speech at a dinner on Dec 8.

On her decision to take leave from her party position, Zuraida said this was because she wanted to avoid influencing the political bureau when the disciplinary board presented her case to it.

She said the procedure was that the disciplinary board would present a case it was investigating to the political bureau.

"Since I am a member of tbe political bureau, and the case that is going to be presented involves me, I make the professional move of taking leave.