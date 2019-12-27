Bruneian youth drowns while swimming across river to meet in-laws in Sarawak

MIRI - A Bruneian youth drowned while trying to swim across the river into Sarawak's Limbang district to meet his in-laws.

Steven Semuil, 23, was found drowned around 2.50pm on Thursday (Dec 26) at Sungai Pandaruan.

Sg Pandaruan serves as the border that separates Brunei from Limbang, which is located in Sarawak's northern district.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department in its latest update said Semuil was a Brunei national who lived in a village at Jalan Kubong on the Brunei side of Sungai Pandaruan.

He had attempted to swim across the river to meet his wife's family who lives on the Limbang side of the river on Christmas eve evening.

He went missing before he could reach the other side of the river.

A search and rescue operation, that was carried out, found his body floating about 100m from where he went missing, said Bomba Sarawak.

The body of the youth has been handed over to the Brunei police, it added.