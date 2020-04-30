Bulk of new Covid-19 cases in Malaysia are imported ones, says Health DG

PUTRAJAYA - Malaysia recorded a slight jump in new Covid-19 cases, with the bulk of the 94 new cases contributed from imported cases after 72 new infections were found from students returning from Indonesia.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah says this means 226 Malaysians who returned from abroad since April 3 have been infected with Covid-19.

"This means, only 22 of today's cases are local transmissions, " he said at the ministry's daily Covid-19 press conference here yesterday.

The 72 are related to the "pesantren cluster" detected from Malaysian students who had returned from Indonesia's Magentan region.

There are now 164 confirmed cases related to this cluster, with only one recovery so far.

The returnees are among some 24,000 Malaysians who have been brought home since April 3.

The government had ordered all returnees to be placed at quarantine centres for 14 days upon their arrival.

Dr Noor Hisham also said that 55 more patients have been discharged, meaning 4,087 patients have recovered since the outbreak in Malaysia.

No deaths were reported yesterday, which means the death toll remains at 100.

Malaysia is currently in the fourth phase of the movement control order (MCO), which is set to end on May 12.

On the relaxation of restrictions, Dr Noor Hisham said the ministry was drawing up guidelines for childcare centres, solo exercise, and schools, before they could consider allowing such activities to resume.

Schools remain closed for the time being as the government prioritises the economic sectors.

"Let the economic sectors start and we monitor the situation for two or even four weeks, before we can decide to let the social and education sectors reopen, " he said.

To a question on whether jogging would be allowed, Dr Noor Hisham said physical exercise was among the matters being discussed.

"There will be no close contact sports. Exercise will be considered provided they follow our guiding principles, which are social distancing and no public gatherings, " he said.

On childcare centres, Dr Noor Hisham said the matter would be discussed with the National Security Council.

"We are looking into easing the MCO, but (companies) have to follow the guiding principles of the Health Ministry.

"We have provided the guiding principles, and now we are in the process of looking into the SOP of all sectors. The announcement will be made soon, " he said.

On whether restrictions would be lifted at green zones or localities free of Covid-19, Dr Noor Hisham said the ministry was also drawing up the SOP on this, but no decision had been made.

