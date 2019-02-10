Burst pipe causes sinkhole in Petaling Jaya; car damaged, water supply disrupted

An underground pipe burst along Jalan Universiti, Petaling Jaya caused a minor traffic congestion in the area early Tuesday (Oct 2) morning.

The burst pipe created a sinkhole and water began spilling onto the road.

The sinkhole also damaged a car which was travelling along the stretch near the Sin Chew Daily office.

Taps also ran dry in Section 17 and Section 19 as repair works are currently ongoing.

Air Selangor has yet to determine the cause of the incident nor stated when water supply will resume in the affected areas.

A similar incident took place last year at the same spot along Jalan Semangat near the junction turning into Jalan 17/21.