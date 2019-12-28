Burst pipe shuts down luxury Langkawi resort

PHOTO: Vivanta Hotels
Imran Hilmy
The Star/Asia News Network

LANGKAWI - A five-star resort on a privately-owned island here has been temporarily shut down due to water supply disruption.

It was believed that the underwater pipeline that channels fresh water from the main island of Langkawi was damaged by a foreign object.

Vivanta Rebak Island Langkawi general manager Ravi Nishcal said the resort had been closed for repair works to be carried out on the privately owned underwater pipeline in the Andaman Sea.

The resort is located on Pulau Rebak Besar, which is one of the 99 islets of Langkawi located 5km from the main island. It can be reached via a 15 minute speedboat ride from the main island.

"The management decided to close the resort as water shortage would affect daily operations.

"We want to ensure the year-end holidays of our in-house guests are minimally disrupted. All hotel guests were relocated to other Langkawi resorts, " he said in a statement.

Ravi said about 120 guests on yachts anchored at the marina were still being supplied with water from containers.

He said a police report was lodged over the incident, adding that their focus was on restoring water supply.

"The repair may take some time and we are working towards restoring water supply as soon as practicable, while ensuring the repair works are up to regulatory standards and codes.

"We deeply regret the inconvenience caused to all our guests, " he said.

A reader had earlier alerted The Star that the resort had been closed since Dec 8 over water supply disruption.

Sallyanne Hay, a guest at the resort marina, said those in the boat yard have been getting a limited number of bottled water since then.

"Running water returned for about one-and-a-half days, but was off again for two days.

"There is no running water and sometimes, no buckets of water to use for flushing the toilets, " she said.

 

