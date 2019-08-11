Bus rams several vehicles in Penang, killing teenager

GEORGE TOWN - A teenager was killed and several others injured after a bus rammed into several vehicles at the traffic light junction of Jalan Kelicap near Setia Triangle, Bayan Lepas.

The 16-year-old motorcyclist, a student of SMK Sg Ara, was a part-time pizza delivery boy.

In the 6.30pm incident on Thursday (Nov 7), the bus was heading to Sungai Ara from Persiaran Kelicap when it went out of control believed due to faulty brakes.

The bus also crashed against the gate of a terrace house located in front of the junction.

The accident caused a massive traffic snarl as it happened during the evening rush hour.

Southwest District OCPD Supt A. Anbalagan, when contacted, confirmed the incident.

It was learnt that the bus driver had been detained to facilitate investigations.

The case will be investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act for reckless driving.