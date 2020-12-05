Businesses in Malaysia restart with contactless thermal scanners

PETALING JAYA - Since the launch of its We Are Ready campaign, Green Packet Bhd has aggressively helped businesses resume their operations seamlessly following the easing of the movement control order.

Green Packet's newly launched proptech flagship product KipleLive that is equipped to help businesses adhere to stringent SOP outlined by the government has lately gained a lot of interest among office and building premises.

A number of places have started using the KipleLive FR thermal scanners. This system from Green Packet was seen deployed at various locations in the Klang Valley, including Paradigm Mall, The Ascent Corporate Towers, Pavilion Tower and Menara Star.

Notably, KipleLive offers a comprehensive end-to-end solution that uses artificial intelligence facial recognition thermal scanners and an app that leverages cloud-hosted services for customers, employees and visitors, and software for business owners.

The KipleLive FR thermal scanners would detect and record the temperature and attendance of each employee or visitor and is able to identify people, even with face masks on. This information is then stored in a portal which can be accessed at any point of time.

As for the KipleLive app, employees are able to do daily health declaration forms - as part of the government's requirement.

From the app itself, employees will also have access to their own body temperature records.

The KipleLive solution will allow contactless access into any premises that have installed the thermal scanners, thereby ensuring social distancing between security personnel and those entering the building since registration has now been automated.

Green Packet's We Are Ready campaign has indeed served as a call out to everyone to equip themselves with the necessary digital tools to face the new realities following the pandemic.

Because of the Covid-19 outbreak, more buildings and offices are expected to install AI thermal scanners for the safety of employees and visitors.

