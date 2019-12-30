'Buy suitable car seats for your kids', Malaysians told

The Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (Miros) has advised parents to purchase suitable child car seats or child restraint systems (CRS) for their children, as a ruling for the use of these seats begins in January.

Miros director general Dr Siti Zaharah Ishak said that a suitable CRS corresponded to the height and weight of the child.

"The seat can reduce the risk of injury or being thrown out of the car or hitting the hard object in the car during harsh braking or collision, " she told The Star.

According to guidelines by Miros, every child below the height of 135cm (or approximately below 12 years old) should use the CRS.

Malaysia has adopted the United Nations R44 or R129 Standards for CRS.

The guidelines specify four different types of seats:

from birth up to 13kg (up to a height of 83cm, approx 0 to 18 months)

9-18kg (71cm and above, approx 15 months to four years)

15-25kg (100cm and above, approx four to seven years)

22-36kg (up to 135cm, approx six to 12 years)

Dr Siti said that correctly installed CRS may help to reduce the risk of death by 71 per cent for infants and by 54 per cent for children aged one to four years old and reducing the need for hospitalisation by 69 per cent for children aged 4 years old and below.

"Seat belts are a proven intervention to reduce the risk of fatalities during road accidents for adults. However, it is not designed to protect a child, " she said.

Based on recent observation during Ops Hari Raya 2019, Miros found that only 33 per cent of children were sitting in a car seat.