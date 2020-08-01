Cable car project in Penang set to start year-end

GEORGE TOWN- After the recent breakdown of the funicular train to Penang Hill, the state government resolved to implement an alternative way to ascend the hill, which is through a modern cable car that connects the summit with the Penang Botanic Gardens.

This link will be among several infrastructure projects expected to take off this year besides the Light Rail Transit and the Penang South Reclamation - both of them integral parts of the RM46 billion (S$9 billion) Penang Transport Master Plan.

If things go as planned, construction work on the cable car could begin by the end of this year, said Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, adding that pre-feasibility studies of the project are ongoing while a full technical study will be carried out as the next step.

He emphasised that the need for an alternative to the funicular hill railway became very obvious right after the King and Queen used it on Dec 21 on their maiden official visit to Penang.

"It broke down after their visit. We were very lucky it didn't happen when their Majesties were on the train.

"At that juncture, the need for an alternative transport is very important. Of course, there is the road to cater to four-wheel-drives, " he noted.

Under Budget 2020, the Federal Government announced RM100 million for the development of the Penang Hill cable car system.

Penang Hill. PHOTO: penanghill.gov.my

In dialogue sessions with stakeholders, Chow had earlier said he expected eight to 10 pylons would be needed to support the network, which links the summit to a "station outside the gates of the Botanic Gardens, near Penang Rifle Club".

At the hilltop, the plan is to have the station near the entrance to the Habitat, a nature park with elevated walkways through the forest canopy.

Chow believes the project will generate growth for the tourism sector and create job opportunities for the people.

"It will also distribute traffic and divert the crowd during peak holiday seasons and allow users of all ages to better appreciate the natural beauty of Penang Hill from an elevated position, " he said during an exclusive interview with The Star.