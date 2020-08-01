Cable car project in Penang set to start year-end

GEORGE TOWN- After the recent breakdown of the funicular train to Penang Hill, the state government resolved to implement an alternative way to ascend the hill, which is through a modern cable car that connects the summit with the Penang Botanic Gardens.
This link will be among several infrastructure projects expected to take off this year besides the Light Rail Transit and the Penang South Reclamation - both of them integral parts of the RM46 billion (S$9 billion) Penang Transport Master Plan.
If things go as planned, construction work on the cable car could begin by the end of this year, said Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, adding that pre-feasibility studies of the project are ongoing while a full technical study will be carried out as the next step.
He emphasised that the need for an alternative to the funicular hill railway became very obvious right after the King and Queen used it on Dec 21 on their maiden official visit to Penang.
"It broke down after their visit. We were very lucky it didn't happen when their Majesties were on the train.
"At that juncture, the need for an alternative transport is very important. Of course, there is the road to cater to four-wheel-drives, " he noted.
Under Budget 2020, the Federal Government announced RM100 million for the development of the Penang Hill cable car system.
In dialogue sessions with stakeholders, Chow had earlier said he expected eight to 10 pylons would be needed to support the network, which links the summit to a "station outside the gates of the Botanic Gardens, near Penang Rifle Club".
At the hilltop, the plan is to have the station near the entrance to the Habitat, a nature park with elevated walkways through the forest canopy.
Chow believes the project will generate growth for the tourism sector and create job opportunities for the people.
"It will also distribute traffic and divert the crowd during peak holiday seasons and allow users of all ages to better appreciate the natural beauty of Penang Hill from an elevated position, " he said during an exclusive interview with The Star.
Chow said the cable car system, or widely known as the aerial ropeway, is known to the world as an environmentally sustainable transport (EST). He said the system has a relatively low carbon footprint, with no noise and air pollution along the route, and minimal impact to the environment both during construction and operation. "Many national parks, nature reserves and Unesco world heritage sites in the world have implemented the cable car system due to its benefits and advantages. Some of these places even have more than one cable car system, " he added. Chow cited the cable car systems in world heritage sites like the Queensland Wet Tropics in Australia; Wulingyuan (Zhangjiajie), the Great Wall at Mutianyu, the Great Wall at Badaling and Huang Shan in China; Nikko National Park, Fuji Hakone National Park and Chubu Sangaku National Park in the Northern Japan Alps in Japan. He said there were also cable car projects built around botanic gardens in other countries. "This includes the renowned Botanical Gardens Cable Car (Funchal, the capital city of Portugal's Madeira archipelago) that connects the Madeira Botanical Gardens to Monte Parish, making it possible to visit the garden and enjoy the stunning floral species there and then easily go to Monte." On objections from non-governmental organisations over the development of Penang Hill, Chow said it was normal for every project to attract attention. "We appreciate the role played by NGOs within a democratic context. "The Penang government always welcomes constructive suggestions and feedback for our projects. While some NGOs may be opposed to a certain project, we should be mindful that there are also NGOs which support our project." On the concern that the hilltop would be overcrowded, Chow said that under the Special Area Plan for Penang Hill, it could comfortably hold about 4,500 people at any one time. "Rightly, the funicular train itself is a mechanism to control the number of visitors at the hilltop. You can only allow 100 people up the hill every five minutes. "If I don't like so many people up there, I can always slow down the train and lengthen the waiting time. It is possible to control the holding capacity of the hill, " said Chow. The chief minister also suggested that enhancing the walk up the hill has a role to play in managing overcrowding at the funicular railway stations, especially the upper station. "If we continue to make our walking track more attractive, I think people need not have to congregate just at the upper station alone. "They can actually enjoy Penang Hill by talking a walk of a few kilometres up the hill while appreciating nature along the way. "The crowd will be spread out at other attractions throughout the hill and this will lessen the impact on the upper station, " he said. Chow added that the hill has also evolved over the years, particularly at the lower station. "There is a world of difference compared to 20 years ago. Now, it can hold 1,000 people compared with just about 200 many years ago. "With the cable car as an alternative mode, we can cater to a bigger crowd, " he said.
