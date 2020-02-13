Call it a day already!: Commotion as Rosmah refuses to leave dock for lunch

PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
Hanis Zainal
Ashley Tang
The Star/Asia News Network

KUALA LUMPUR - Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor created a commotion in court Wednesday (Feb 12) when she refused to leave the dock when the court adjourned for lunch because she wanted the proceedings to end for the day.

The former prime minister's wife refused to leave while her lawyers were seen trying to persuade her to do so.

Since Rosmah refused to leave the dock, her lawyers sought a brief session with High Court Judge Justice Mohamed Zaini Mazlan.

Lead counsel Datuk Jagjit Singh then told Justice Mohamed Zaini of Rosmah's condition.

Justice Mohamed Zaini later allowed the afternoon session to be vacated, as Rosmah wanted.

Court proceedings have ended at 2pm since the beginning of the trial on Feb 5 with Rosmah being ill.

Justice Mohamed Zaini had previously said that he wanted a full day for the trial. However, this has not materialised.

The trial continues on Thursday, Feb 13.

