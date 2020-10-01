'Can I advise you on something', says Najib sarcastically over sex video

PETALING JAYA - Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak (pic) has taken to Facebook to "advise" authorities regarding the sex video which allegedly implicated Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

"Can I advise you something, those in authority? It is not difficult for the authorities to identify who are the individuals in the sex video. That is, if you truly want to," he said in a Facebook post on Thursday (Jan 9).

Najib said this sarcastically after several audio recordings were revealed by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) during a press conference on Wednesday (Jan 8) which implicated his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor among others.

During one of the recordings, Rosmah allegedly told Najib "Can I advise you on something".

According to Najib, many have weighed in on the matter, noting that the television was turned on loudly during that time.

"The CCTV recording in the hotel has been passed to the authorities. They could check the time, who entered whose room from the hotel's CCTV and they can compare it with the time the TV programme was being broadcast during the sex video," he said.

Najib took a swipe over Attorney General Tan Sri Tommy Thomas's earlier announcement on Thursday that no charges will be filed against the individuals involved in the sex video.

Thomas had said that the findings from the US company which analysed the video could not conclusively identify the individuals in the video due to low resolution and lack of video frames.