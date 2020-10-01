'Can I advise you on something', says Najib sarcastically over sex video

Former Malaysian Prime Minister, Najib Razak
PHOTO: Reuters
The Star/Asia News Network

PETALING JAYA - Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak (pic) has taken to Facebook to "advise" authorities regarding the sex video which allegedly implicated Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

"Can I advise you something, those in authority? It is not difficult for the authorities to identify who are the individuals in the sex video. That is, if you truly want to," he said in a Facebook post on Thursday (Jan 9).

Najib said this sarcastically after several audio recordings were revealed by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) during a press conference on Wednesday (Jan 8) which implicated his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor among others.

During one of the recordings, Rosmah allegedly told Najib "Can I advise you on something".

According to Najib, many have weighed in on the matter, noting that the television was turned on loudly during that time.

"The CCTV recording in the hotel has been passed to the authorities. They could check the time, who entered whose room from the hotel's CCTV and they can compare it with the time the TV programme was being broadcast during the sex video," he said.

Najib took a swipe over Attorney General Tan Sri Tommy Thomas's earlier announcement on Thursday that no charges will be filed against the individuals involved in the sex video.

Thomas had said that the findings from the US company which analysed the video could not conclusively identify the individuals in the video due to low resolution and lack of video frames.

Najib said that no one - including the people who recorded and circulated the video - will be charged by the Pakatan Harapan government.

"Perhaps this is because it is a video recording and not an audio recording," he said tongue-in-cheek, referring to nine audio clips released by the MACC.

More about
Najib Razak 1MDB malaysian politics Corruption

TRENDING

&#039;Ashamed of being Singaporean&#039;: Blogger highlights bad behaviour at Sembawang Hot Spring Park
'Ashamed of being Singaporean': Blogger highlights bad behaviour at Sembawang Hot Spring Park
Gunman kills 3, including toddler, in Thailand mall robbery
Gunman kills 3, including toddler, in Thailand mall robbery
5566&#039;s Zax Wang lived in a haunted house but only his daughter knew about it
5566's Zax Wang lived in a haunted house but only his daughter knew about it
Foreign travel vlogger considers Singapore Airlines cabin crew a &#039;letdown&#039;
Foreign travel vlogger considers Singapore Airlines cabin crew a 'letdown'
Malaysian dad warns parents about social media usage after daughter nearly gets kidnapped
Malaysian dad warns parents about social media usage after daughter nearly gets kidnapped
Thomas Ong to retire from showbiz after upcoming drama
Thomas Ong leaving showbiz to sell crystals
Bachelor in Singapore scolded by date for bringing canned drinks to restaurant, wanting to split bill
Bachelor in Singapore scolded by date for bringing canned drinks to restaurant, wanting to split bill
Canadian PM says Iranian missile brought down airliner
Canadian PM says Iranian missile brought down airliner
Malaysian man&#039;s bank account wiped clean minutes after losing bank cards
Malaysian man's bank account wiped clean minutes after losing bank cards
You&#039;ve been peeling hard-boiled eggs, trimming toenails and doing these things wrongly all your life
You've been peeling hard-boiled eggs, trimming toenails and doing these things wrongly all your life
Leonardo DiCaprio saves man adrift at sea for 11 hours
Leonardo DiCaprio saves man adrift at sea for 11 hours
Student knocked down by red Honda while crossing Havelock Road
Student knocked down by red Honda while crossing Havelock Road

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Irvins&#039; new salted egg yolk rice bowls, 80% off Adidas and Puma shoes &amp; other deals this week
Irvins' new salted egg yolk rice bowls, 80% off Adidas and Puma shoes & other deals this week
20 areas to declutter in 15 minutes (or less) before Chinese New Year in Singapore
20 areas to declutter in 15 minutes (or less) before Chinese New Year in Singapore
Free activities in Singapore this weekend: Thomson-East Coast Line 1 open house, Light to Night Festival &amp; more
Free activities in Singapore this weekend: Thomson-East Coast Line 1 open house, Light to Night Festival & more
I cheated my way to toned arms, doing 20,000 bicep curls in 20 minutes with zero effort
I cheated my way to toned arms, doing 20,000 bicep curls in 20 minutes with zero effort

Home Works

7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
How to do a quality check on carpentry
How to do a quality check on carpentry
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
House tour: Beautiful 5-bedroom condominium with a large open-concept kitchen
House tour: Beautiful 5-bedroom condominium with a large open-concept kitchen

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
Girl, 13, dies after falling from Pasir Ris multi-storey carpark
Girl, 13, dies after falling from Pasir Ris multi-storey carpark
Malaysians puzzled by motorcyclist doing silat after car crash
Malaysians puzzled by motorcyclist doing silat after car crash
Man admits to killing 25-year-old Grindr date and eating his testicles in US
Man admits to killing 25-year-old Grindr date and eating his testicles in US

SERVICES