Carpooling: Malaysia is worst in the world, survey finds

PETALING JAYA - Most Malaysians who drive to work in Kuala Lumpur commute by themselves, a survey has found.

The survey by the Centre for Governance and Political Studies (Cent-GPS) found that 87.3 per cent of Malaysians in the Klang Valley are alone in their vehicles, one of the highest single driver commuter rates in the world.

The survey found that around 11.6 per cent travel with one passenger on board whilst only 0.9 per cent travel with two other passengers on board.

It said that e-hailing drivers and their passengers were excluded from the survey.

Close to 5,000 vehicles were surveyed from Oct 23 to 25 across different parts of the Klang Valley, between 8am and 9.10am.

The sample respondents were drivers who were driving towards the Central Business District (CBD) on a highway that was tolled.

Cent-GPS said this was to ensure they were financially committed to driving to work and signified that they would rather pay toll and the cost of fuel than the charges for public transport.

The researchers were stationed in Ampang, Seri Kembangan, Sungai Buloh and Petaling Jaya, at locations near a toll, and linked residential areas and places of work.