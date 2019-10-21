Case of missing child very puzzling, says Sarawak Deputy Police Commissioner

MIRI - The mysterious disappearance of Nurardiana Damia Abdullah, 6, has received the attention of Sarawak Deputy Police Commissioner Datuk Dev Kumar, who visited her village - Kpg Baru Laut - near Bintulu town, to personally look into the case.

He described the case as very puzzling, as there are still no lead or physical evidence.

"I came to the village and visited the house where the child went missing.

"I talked to her father and other family members and checked the surroundings areas in the village.

"We will continue to investigate this very puzzling case from all possible angles," he told The Star.

Nurardiana went missing at about noon on Sept 28 .

Her parents, who lodged a police report, said the child was last seen sleeping inside the house.

There was no trace of her despite a week long search by police, marine police, Fire and Rescue Department, Civil Defence Force and locals.

Police also used tracker dogs and teams searched hundreds of houses along the Bintulu River and its tributaries.

The search was called off on Oct 3 and desperate villagers then turned to shamans for "supernatural help" to locate the child.

They conducted rituals in the missing girl's house, the surrounding areas and along the river bank, but also failed to find anything.