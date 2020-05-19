Celebrate Raya behind closed doors this year, says Malaysia's Health DG

PETALING JAYA - The Health Ministry has advised Muslims to celebrate Hari Raya behind closed doors to avoid contracting Covid-19.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said people should also avoid visiting graves during the festive season as is customary.

"For the sake of the elderly, young children, and those with other underlying diseases, people should refrain from visiting other households.We can only advise. But please, only for this year, don't even visit graves," he told a press conference on Monday (May 18).

Dr Noor Hisham also expressed concern over attempts to cross state borders to celebrate Hari Raya.

"A total of 2,931 vehicles tried to cross borders over the last three days. We are very worried about this. This matter is compounded by students from higher learning institutes (who had returned home but failed to adhere to the quarantine order)," he said.

"Please, protect the national border, state border, district border, town border, down to the house border," he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said people must be socially responsible and help to combat Covid-19.

"Please, follow the conditions imposed. High-risk individuals must be protected," he said.

He added that they would be able to look into exit strategy if people adhered to the rules, including social distancing.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.