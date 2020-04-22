Certain things are not possible this Ramadan for Malaysians

KLANG - Every year during the fasting month Firoza Burhan would go to the Ramadan bazaar near her home in Taman Tun Dr Ismail to buy her mother her favourite delicacies.

However, that would not be possible this year due to the enhanced movement control order (MCO) as her mother, who is in her 80s, lives in Bukit Jelutong, Shah Alam.

"I will miss that very much this year,'' said Firoza, 62.

Ramadan is a month for Muslims to try to attain a higher level of God-consciousness through fasting, prayer and charity in word and deed, said the freelance editor, adding that it is also the best time to strengthen the bond with family and friends.

"There's that sense of shared purpose when you break your fast with those around you and then doing the terawih prayers together in the mosques or surau," she said.

"Human beings are social by nature, and it's the togetherness that symbolises Ramadan for me."

As for social worker Amina Abdul Rahim, she will be spending this Ramadan with only with her husband.

"We won't get to meet our children and 11 grandchildren for the breaking of fast,'' said Amina who usually looked forward to cooking for her family during this period.

Another ritual she will miss is going to the mosque for daily prayers during the holy month.

"We'll be doing it at home instead this year. Just the two of us,'' she said, adding they could do group recitations of the Quran with friends and family online.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.