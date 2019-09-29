Child-like 'angel' dolls from Thailand make a comeback in Malaysia

PETALING JAYA - Lifelike baby dolls from Bangkok, Thailand, are slowly becoming popular in Malaysia, with the trend going viral on social media platforms.

However, along with the growing trend are messages that appear to be warnings against purchasing these dolls, known as luk thep or child angel dolls.

The common superstition has it that these dolls harbour spirits.

Back in 2016, according to several media outlets, these dolls became popular in Thailand after they were endorsed by celebrities.

Most of the dolls are treated like real children by the owners who feed and clean them.

However, there were also others who had gone to the extent of worshipping their luk thep.

ALSO READ: Lucky or Chucky? Thai spirit dolls delight and disturb

Many believed these dolls possess the spirit of a child after being blessed by a Buddhist monk.

Time magazine reported that a woman known as Mama Ning was the first to make the dolls and started the trend.

Owners who get dolls from her are apparently paired with their luk thep through a "spiritual process".

According to the Bangkok Post, these luk thep have also become must-have items for those suffering from financial difficulty.

A post warning about the dolls on Facebook. PHOTO: Reuters

These dolls are said to bestow prosperity on their owner if they are well taken care of.

But some Thais have slammed such superstitious beliefs and have suggested that the owners of such dolls were mentally ill.

In its heyday in 2016, Thai Smile Airways, a regional subsidiary of Thai Airways, even allowed travellers to book seats for their luk thep.

Meanwhile, a Malaysian Facebook user warned people against buying the dolls, claiming that "demons and evil spirits" are housed in them and would control those who bought them.

Another Facebook user also warned others not to comment on the dolls if seen in market places.

The user claimed the dolls were imbued with the spirit of a child after being blessed by a Buddhist monk.

"Once you say that (the dolls) are cute, beautiful or pretty, the black magic in them will make you purchase them, " the user said.

Warnings were also being sent via voicenote on social messaging application, WhatsApp, to caution people against purchasing the luk thep.

Checks by The Star found that these dolls were not available on major e-Commerce sites.

Only three dolls were found on handmade focused e-commerce site Etsy. The dolls on Etsy were listed at RM2,400. On Instagram, the dolls were sold by Indonesia-based accounts.

Calls to temples in the Klang Valley have clarified that they do not have such practices nor walk-ins of people wanting the dolls to be blessed by a monk.

It is not known how many own such dolls in Malaysia.