Children injured after balloon blast at fitness event in Malaysia

PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
The Star/Asia News Network

PUTRAJAYA - Gas-inflated balloons used as props for a fitness event at Dataran Putrajaya on Saturday morning (Oct 12) exploded, injuring 16 participants including children.

The incident was probably caused by the use of helium that has been mixed with other gases to reduce cost, Deputy Prime Minister Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail - who visited the victims at the hospital - said.

She said if the gases were mixed, it could spell danger and disaster.

“If it is just helium (being used), it is not so worrying because I know for sure that if it’s not mixed (with other gases), there will be no problem," she told reporters. “But if helium is mixed with other gases to lower the cost, that is worrying."

Malaysian media reported that nine children and seven adults were hurt during the incident, which took place as the Education Ministry's 2019 National Sports Month event was wrapping up. The victims, whose ages range between four years old to in their thirties, were rushed to Putrajaya Hospital.

Putrajaya OCPD Asst Comm Rosly Hasan said: "The cause of the explosion was due to a parent who tried to cut the fastener of the (balloon) with a lighter. The preliminary investigation showed that there was no criminal element to the incident."

Dr Wan Azizah, who is also the Women, Family and Community Development Minister, reminded the public not to smoke or use a cigarette lighter near helium gas-inflated balloons used as props at any event.

She said that the Social Welfare Department had provided counselling aid to the traumatised victims, and added that she had also spoken to Education Minister Maszlee Malik and Deputy Minister Teo Nie Ching about safety guidelines to ensure that such an incident will not happen again.

Putrajaya Hospital Emergency and Trauma Department head Dr Khairul Nizam Hassan said on Saturday that none of the victims were in critical condition.

"They suffered first- and second-degree burns. The injury areas vary with burns in the eyebrow, hair and hands," he said. "No one suffered total burns."

More about
Accidents

TRENDING

K-pop star Sulli found dead: Reports
K-pop star Sulli found dead: Reports
Porsche car allegedly refuses to give way to ambulance
Porsche car allegedly refuses to give way to ambulance
Online posts shaming foreigners for eating on public transport divide Singapore netizens
Online posts shaming foreigners for eating on public transport divide Singapore netizens
Quan Yi Fong pawned watch Addy Lee gave her to pay for daughter&#039;s birth
Quan Yi Fong pawned watch Addy Lee gave her to pay for daughter's birth
This young hawker is so good-looking one customer&#039;s boyfriend forbids her from eating at his stall
This young hawker is so good-looking one customer's boyfriend forbids her from eating at his stall
Botched double eyelid surgery leaves woman unable to shut her eyes
Botched double eyelid surgery leaves woman unable to shut her eyes
Down syndrome woman in Malaysia home alone and starving after mother dies in house
Down syndrome woman in Malaysia home alone and starving after mother dies in house
Lorry driver in Yio Chu Kang accident that killed 3 fined for driving without valid licence, insurance
Lorry driver in Yio Chu Kang accident that killed 3 fined for driving without valid licence, insurance
House Tour: A calming oak-toned resale HDB apartment in Sengkang
House Tour: A calming oak-toned resale HDB apartment in Sengkang
Wee Nam Kee Chicken Rice restaurant founder dies; employees vow to keep his legacy alive
Wee Nam Kee Chicken Rice restaurant founder dies; employees vow to keep his legacy alive
Taiwanese tourist fined for wearing skimpy string bikini in Boracay
Taiwanese tourist fined for wearing skimpy string bikini in Boracay
Footage of rats taking over Shibuya after Typhoon Hagibis blow up on Twitter
Footage of rats taking over Shibuya after Typhoon Hagibis blow up on Twitter

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Would you say &quot;I do&quot; to a KFC or McDonald&#039;s wedding?
Would you say "I do" to a KFC or McDonald's wedding?
Avoid these animal products in TCM - they are not as effective as claimed
Avoid these animal products in TCM - they are not as effective as claimed
5 things never to say in a job interview
5 things never to say in a job interview
Experts answer all our burning diet questions, from Beyond Meat to bubble tea
Experts answer all our burning diet questions, from Beyond Meat to bubble tea

Home Works

7 real reasons why an open concept home may not be such a good idea
7 real reasons why an open concept home may not be such a good idea
Green up your home with these awesome indoor plants
Green up your home with these awesome indoor plants
Colours that can make your home happy
Colours that can make your home happy
10 breakfast nook ideas to make mornings easier
10 breakfast nook ideas to make mornings easier

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Under his masterful hands, a normal door squeak can spook you
Under his masterful hands, a normal door squeak can spook you
Boy in China slaps 2-year-old brother, sending him into path of oncoming car
Boy in China slaps 2-year-old brother, sending him into path of oncoming car
Philippine woman wears 2.5kg worth of clothes after her overweight luggage gets rejected
Philippine woman wears 2.5kg worth of clothes after her overweight luggage gets rejected
Kelantan Sultan claims Russian ex-wife rejected his money and sold story to tabloid instead
Kelantan Sultan claims Russian ex-wife rejected his money and sold story to tabloid instead

SERVICES