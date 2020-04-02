China tourists in Sabah want out

KOTA KINABALU - Sabah abruptly halted flights from China to shield its population from the novel coronavirus outbreak. But that move has induced a considerable side effect.

A large number of Chinese visitors are staying longer than expected because they have trouble finding their way home, and the state government faces mounting pressure to quickly ease their problems.

Sabah tourism players have shifted into crisis management mode as they move to assist stranded Chinese nationals following the Jan 30 decision to temporarily halt flights from China.

It is understood that Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Christina Liew met with airline officials and ground handlers yesterday on possible steps to help Chinese citizens get home.

Liew, who is state Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister, also held crisis management meetings with the state's tourism players, including hotel operators and travel agents.

Her office has not issued any statement following the meetings yesterday afternoon, but tourism sources expect some positive steps towards resolving the matter.

Both Liew and Chief Minister Datuk Mohd Shafie Apdal told reporters on Sunday that steps would be taken to help stranded Chinese tourists as airlines cancel or cut back on their scheduled and charter flights to Sabah, due to load factors.

Meanwhile, the office of China's Consul-General here has urged the state government to come up with a plan for flights to send home "thousands" of tourists stuck in Sabah.

In a statement issued late Sunday, the office said the state's unilateral decision had left many Chinese nationals stranded because flights between China and Sabah had been greatly reduced or grounded.

It added that after the Spring Festival (Chinese New Year) holidays, many of them must go back to school or work.