China tourists in Sabah want out

Passengers waiting for the flights at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport.
PHOTO: AFP
Muguntan Vanar
The Star/Asia News Network

KOTA KINABALU - Sabah abruptly halted flights from China to shield its population from the novel coronavirus outbreak. But that move has induced a considerable side effect.

A large number of Chinese visitors are staying longer than expected because they have trouble finding their way home, and the state government faces mounting pressure to quickly ease their problems.

Sabah tourism players have shifted into crisis management mode as they move to assist stranded Chinese nationals following the Jan 30 decision to temporarily halt flights from China.

It is understood that Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Christina Liew met with airline officials and ground handlers yesterday on possible steps to help Chinese citizens get home.

Liew, who is state Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister, also held crisis management meetings with the state's tourism players, including hotel operators and travel agents.

Her office has not issued any statement following the meetings yesterday afternoon, but tourism sources expect some positive steps towards resolving the matter.

Both Liew and Chief Minister Datuk Mohd Shafie Apdal told reporters on Sunday that steps would be taken to help stranded Chinese tourists as airlines cancel or cut back on their scheduled and charter flights to Sabah, due to load factors.

Meanwhile, the office of China's Consul-General here has urged the state government to come up with a plan for flights to send home "thousands" of tourists stuck in Sabah.

In a statement issued late Sunday, the office said the state's unilateral decision had left many Chinese nationals stranded because flights between China and Sabah had been greatly reduced or grounded.

It added that after the Spring Festival (Chinese New Year) holidays, many of them must go back to school or work.

According to the statement, the Kota Kinabalu Consul-General office had been receiving hundreds of calls from anxious Chinese citizens every day asking how they could return to China.

"In this regard, we hope the Sabah government will assume main responsibility and formulate practical plans to coordinate flights and properly arrange the return of Chinese tourists stranded in Sabah due to disruption in flights," it added.

The Sabah authorities have not disclosed the number of China tourists who have been caught by the reduced or cancelled flights.

A total of 117 direct flights from 15 cities in China to Sabah have been affected by the temporary ban on Chinese nationals entering Sabah.

The Sabah Association of Tour and Travel Agents said the stranded visitors are being advised to take alternative routes to get back to their hometowns in China.

Association chairman Datuk Seri Winston Liaw said the Consul-General office here were seen giving flyers urging their citizens to look for alternative routes.

"I believe they are being advised to fly into Kuala Lumpur or Hong Kong and a few other destinations in order to go back to their hometowns," he added.

He said many of the stranded tourists who had been staying in larger hotels have switched to budget hotels or homestays while they figure out how to get home.

"Our hotels are empty. They have left for cheaper alternatives and are working it out on their own.

"Some are also requesting for an extension of their visas as they prefer to wait out the coronavirus outbreak in China" he said.

However, he said that the association could not give any estimates on the number of China nationals stuck in Sabah.

"The consul has been getting calls by the hundreds and that is why it is asking the state to help in getting their citizens back home," he added.

More about
malaysia china Tourism travel Wuhan virus

