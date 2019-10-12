Chinese character 'pian' voted word of the year in Malaysia

The Chinese character Pian - which can be translated as lying, cheating or to deceive someone - was voted as the Word of The Year for Malaysia in 2019, reports Sin Chew Daily.

The number of votes for Pian (6272 votes or 24.62 per cent) far outstripped its runner-up Yan (Chinese: hate) which received only 11.72 per cent of the votes.

Ranked third was Ma (10.54 per cent), which translates as horse, followed by Luan (9.81 per cent), which means disorder.

In fifth and sixth were You (9.76 per cent) and Kun (7.66 per cent), which translates as worry and trapped respectively.

Huazong president Tan Sri Goh Tian Chuan said the word Pian represents the collective feeling of the rakyat.

However, he said it was not an attempt to voice their dissatisfaction to the government.

"This word 'Pian' is not made against the government or any association.

"It represents the people's collective voice.

"We hope the government can learn from this," he told reporters while attending the 2019 Annual Malaysian Han Character Selection event on Sunday.

The event was organised by Huazong, the Han Culture Centre of Malaysia, the Chinese Language Standardisation Council of Malaysia, the Association of Chinese Newspaper Editors of Malaysia and radio station Ai FM.

It is held annually to pick out words which best summarises the entire year.

This year, the selection committee received 267 word nominations, of which 10 were shortlisted for voting.