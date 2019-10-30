Chinese citizen charged with causing fatal accident in Penang

Facing jail: Liu being escorted away after she was charged at the Magistrate’s Court in George Town.
PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
Liew Jia Xian
The Star/Asia News Network

GEORGE TOWN - A Chinese national pleaded not guilty in a Magistrate's Court here to a charge of driving under the influence of drugs, which caused the death of a 58-year-old Penang Island City Council public health assistant.

Liu Shasha, 25, made the plea when the charge was read out in Mandarin before magistrate Rosnee Mohd Radzuan.

She was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs at 6.25am on Oct 25, which caused her to lose control of her vehicle and ram into a motorcyclist in Jalan Datuk Keramat here.

Liu was charged under Section 44(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

She faces a jail term of three to 10 years, upon conviction.

DPP Nabila Huda Muhammad Nazim appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was represented by lawyer P. Ashokumar.

Rosnee denied bail and set Nov 8 for mention.

Meanwhile, Liu's friend Lim Nian Siang, 23, who is the owner of the car, was also charged under Section 26 of the Road Transport Act 1987 for allowing Liu to drive his car when the accident occurred.

Lim, a chef, pleaded guilty before Rosnee.

Lim, who is said to be in the passenger's seat when the accident occurred, was fined RM1,500 (S$488).

More about
malaysia Accidents - Traffic death crime

TRENDING

Neighbours say Ang Mo Kio flat fire was &#039;waiting to happen&#039;
Neighbours say Ang Mo Kio flat fire was 'waiting to happen'
Woman, 31, throws TV from Pasir Ris condo; child taken to hospital
Woman, 31, throws TV from Pasir Ris condo; child taken to hospital
Belinda Lee &#039;ran away&#039; from her husband during their first meeting
Belinda Lee 'ran away' from her husband during their first meeting
Taiwanese drama set in Singapore features romance between 2 women
Taiwanese drama set in Singapore features romance between 2 women
Japanese reality show has celeb and fan &#039;sleep together&#039; on their first meeting
Japanese reality show has celeb and fan 'sleep together' on their first meeting
Man filmed verbally abusing security officer at condo files police report alleging he was doxxed
Man filmed verbally abusing security officer at condo files police report alleging he was doxxed
Real life: &quot;I was diagnosed with breast cancer at 29 years old&quot;
Real life: "I was diagnosed with breast cancer at 29 years old"
Manny Pacquiao, Jack Ma challenge Floyd Mayweather to a match
Manny Pacquiao, Jack Ma challenge Floyd Mayweather to a match
Furniture store Crate &amp; Barrel to close flagship outlet at Orchard Gateway @ Emerald
Furniture store Crate & Barrel to close flagship outlet at Orchard Gateway @ Emerald
How a Chinese man lost a million in restaurant - then got it back
How a Chinese man lost a million in restaurant - then got it back
Singaporeans aged 21 and above with non-citizen spouses now eligible for housing grants of up to $40,000
Singaporeans aged 21 and above with non-citizen spouses now eligible for housing grants of up to $40,000
Up to 50% off Beauty in The Pot, Burger King avocado burgers &amp; other deals this week
Up to 50% off Beauty in The Pot, Burger King avocado burgers & other deals this week

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Dental clinics in Johor Bahru: How much can you save by going across the border?
Dental clinics in Johor Bahru: How much can you save by going to Malaysia?
Video: All you need to know about purchasing a new HDB apartment in 1 min
Video: All you need to know about purchasing a new HDB apartment in 1 min
I tried 3 face rollers that cost $330, $45 and $2 for a week and compared the results
I tried 3 face rollers that cost $330, $45 and $2 for a week and compared the results
10 things your nails reveal about your health that you shouldn&#039;t ignore
10 things your nails reveal about your health that you shouldn't ignore

Home Works

Video: All you need to know about purchasing a new HDB apartment in 1 min
Video: All you need to know about purchasing a new HDB apartment in 1 min
Ikea collaborates with Virgil Abloh of Off-White, for a super cool furniture collection
Ikea collaborates with Virgil Abloh of Off-White, for a super cool furniture collection
Simple ways to turn your home into a happy place you&#039;ll want to return to every day
Simple ways to turn your home into a happy place you'll want to return to every day
How to choose your material: SPC flooring
How to choose your material: SPC flooring

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

US YouTuber raves about Singapore&#039;s McSpicy, calls it the burger to end all #ChickenSandwichWars
US YouTuber raving about McSpicy makes us feel incredibly lucky to be Singaporean
Malaysian dad apologises for making toddler beg in the rain
Malaysian dad apologises for making toddler beg in the rain
Once a K-pop idol, ex-SKarf member Tasha Low became a sales manager and is now making her comeback
Former K-pop idol and SKarf member Tasha Low making her comeback in Singapore
Thai man&#039;s fingers swell and rot after wearing too many rings, charity steps in to help
Thai man's fingers swell and rot after wearing too many rings

SERVICES