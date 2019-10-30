Chinese citizen charged with causing fatal accident in Penang

GEORGE TOWN - A Chinese national pleaded not guilty in a Magistrate's Court here to a charge of driving under the influence of drugs, which caused the death of a 58-year-old Penang Island City Council public health assistant.

Liu Shasha, 25, made the plea when the charge was read out in Mandarin before magistrate Rosnee Mohd Radzuan.

She was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs at 6.25am on Oct 25, which caused her to lose control of her vehicle and ram into a motorcyclist in Jalan Datuk Keramat here.

Liu was charged under Section 44(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

She faces a jail term of three to 10 years, upon conviction.

DPP Nabila Huda Muhammad Nazim appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was represented by lawyer P. Ashokumar.

Rosnee denied bail and set Nov 8 for mention.

Meanwhile, Liu's friend Lim Nian Siang, 23, who is the owner of the car, was also charged under Section 26 of the Road Transport Act 1987 for allowing Liu to drive his car when the accident occurred.

Lim, a chef, pleaded guilty before Rosnee.

Lim, who is said to be in the passenger's seat when the accident occurred, was fined RM1,500 (S$488).