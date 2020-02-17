'Chinese cruise ships don't call on Malaysian ports'

Boustead Cruise Centre.
PHOTO: Instagram/wantscake
Allison Lai
The Star/Asia News Network

PETALING JAYA - The Boustead Cruise Centre in Port Klang does not receive cruise ships from China.

An official, when contacted, said the journey from China to Malaysia was further by cruise when compared to a direct flight.

"Therefore, there is no cruise package from China to South-East Asia available. So far, we have never had any Chinese cruise ships in Port Klang here."

"Also, considering the current season, no international cruise from China is sailing now," he said, adding that cruise ships that come into port at the cruise centre terminal are mostly from European countries and America.

The cruise centre is the main cruise terminal in Malaysia, followed by two others in Penang and Pulau Langkawi.

He said it was less likely for any Chinese cruise ship to come into port in Penang or Pulau Langkawi, judging by the further distance.

He also noted that the cruise centre was just a transit port for the many cruise ships, and their home port was mostly in Singapore where the exchange, embarkation and disembarkation of passengers took place while taking on stores, supplies and fuel.

"So for tourist arrivals, the medical screening will mostly take place in Singapore," he added.

Lim Yau Mien, who runs a tour company hosting Chinese tourists to visit places of interest along the coastal areas in Selangor, said all his guests arrived in Malaysia on flights before local agents transport them around on buses.

"Chinese tourists hardly come in via cruise ships because of the long and indirect route.

"A round trip on a cruise can take a long time, up to two weeks. Not many of them will have the time for it," he added.

