Cinema, pools and live events in Malaysia allowed from July 1: Senior Minister

PETALING JAYA - The government has agreed to allow cinemas, theatres and live events to resume, says Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The Senior Minister (Security) said beginning July 1, these activities can resume.

However, they should not exceed more than 250 individuals at any given activity or time.

"It also depends on the capacity of the hall, but the usual standard operating procedure (SOP) set, especially on social distancing, must be observed at all times," he said in his regular briefing here on Monday (June 22).

Ismail added that these activities can only take place in enclosed areas.

He also announced that the government has agreed to allow public as well as private pools at hotels, gated residences, apartments, and condominiums to resume from July 1 onwards.

Ismail, however, said these locations must provide lifeguards, observers or supervisors at these locations to ensure the number of people in the pool is controlled at all times.

He said the number of people allowed in these pools is also based on the capacity and the pool size.

"Although there is no restriction for children to use these pools, the government does not encourage this.

"We leave it to the decision of the parents and the management or pool operators of these areas to decide if they would want to allow children to use the pools," he added.

Ismail also said pool operators must register a notification that they are reopening their pools with the International Trade and Industry Ministry's website at notification.miti.gov.my.

This is to enable the local authorities as well as the Youth and Sports Ministry to monitor if the SOPs are being followed.

Ismail also announced that water-related activities at lakes, rivers, and sea are allowed to resume, but must follow SOPs.

Water theme parks, however, are still not allowed to operate, he added.