Clinically dead lorry driver in Penang revived

GEORGE TOWN - Clinically dead for at least 30 minutes but brought back to life. Is that even possible?

A 68-year-old lorry driver may be the living testament of this when he was saved by an Automated External Defibrillator under the Penang Heart Safe programme.

Recounting the drama of the rescue mission, Community Policing Malaysia's Ayer Itam Charity Team chairman Lim Teik Aun said he got an alert that a lorry had crashed into the post of a traffic light in Air Putih, not far from where he was working on Oct 30.

He rushed there and found that the lorry driver had suffered a sudden cardiac arrest (SCA).

"A bystander and I carried the lorry driver out of the vehicle and immediately performed CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) on him.

"He was not breathing and did not show any sign of life. The bystander performed chest compressions and I gave the rescue breaths.

"We did around three CPR cycles," he said, adding that his team then came with the AED and an oxygen tank.

"We followed the AED's voice-prompt instructions and the device gave him three shocks. We kept on giving him CPR until the ambulance came," he said.