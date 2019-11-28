Company director stops short of admitting that he gave former Malaysian DPM Ahmad Zahid a $655,000 bribe

KUALA LUMPUR - Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi's criminal case for corruption was brought up during a civil suit hearing here, when a company director stopped short of admitting that he gave a RM2 million (S$655,000) bribe to the former deputy prime minister.

Profound Radiance Sdn Bhd (PRSB) director Azlan Shah Jaffril, 48, was answering questions from Datuk R.S. Sodhi, lawyer to plaintiff and former PRSB director Nor Rosnani Ibrahim, during the hearing of a civil suit she had brought against Azlan Shah and the company at the High Court on Wednesday (Nov 27).

Sodhi: I put it to you that the three offences Ahmad Zahid were charged with was in respect to receiving RM2 million in bribes from you?

Azlan Shah: Yes, that was what (he) has been charged (with).

High Court Judicial Commissioner Ong Chee Kwan, however, interrupted the line of questioning to ask why this was relevant to the civil suit.

"Will you go further or is this random?" Ong asked, to which Sodhi stopped his questions on the matter.

It was mentioned in court that Azlan Shah will be a witness for prosecution for Ahmad Zahid's ongoing bribery trial.

Azlan Shah went on to say that he had donated money (of an unspecified sum) to a mosque every month as told to by "officers" in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) for the reinstatement of a contract for his company, which was a one-stop visa processing centre.

"I did seek assistance from officers in PMO after the contract was terminated.

"The only person that I believed who could assist me to reinstate (the contract) was the prime minister, because the instruction (to revoke the contract) came from the (then) deputy prime minister.

"So many parties assisted; (but) they said, 'we don't want any money from you, just donate to this mosque every month'," he said.