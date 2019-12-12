Complaints over 'health drink' lead to raid in Penang

GEORGE TOWN - Multiple complaints over a women's health drink led to a raid, where over RM1,500 (S$489.60) worth of products were confiscated by the state Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP).

KPDNHEP's Penang enforcement chief Chin Ching Chung said five women experienced symptoms of vomiting, nausea and abdominal pain after consuming that beverage.

"Following their dissatisfaction, the five women left comments on the health-care company's social media account.

"The owners of the company suspected that all the victims had purchased counterfeit products and reported it to us.

"Based on the information, we then sent a team of nine officers and representatives to the shop located in the Bukit Jambul area at 2pm on Tuesday (Dec 10).

"During the raid, we seized 57 bottles of counterfeit health beverages worth RM1,596.

"We found that the artificial beverage was priced at RM18 a bottle, compared with the original that is priced at RM32," he said during a press conference held at the KPDNHEP office along Lebuh Downing on Wednesday (Dec 11).

Chin said the owner of the shop, who had been operating for over a year, claimed that they were not aware that the products they sold were counterfeit.

"We will also work together with the Health Ministry and send a sample of the product to the Department of Chemistry Malaysia to analyse the contents of the product.