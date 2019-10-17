Compulsory vaccinations for newborns are on the cards, says Malaysian health minister

KUALA LUMPUR - The Health Ministry is mulling to make vaccination for newborns compulsory, following the return of preventable diseases such as tuberculosis (TB).

Its minister, Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad, said the government is considering the move due to the increasing number of parents rejecting immunisation and the spread of TB among foreign workers in Malaysia.

"In general, vaccines can prevent diseases such as TB, which is making a comeback, particularly because lately there are some vaccine hesitant groups.

It is critical that we look into this.

Johari had asked the Ministry if the BCG injections, which were given to prevent TB, will be made compulsory for all newborns.

The Health Minister also welcomed proposals to conduct surprise spot checks or scheduled inspections at constructions sites that employs foreign workers.