Conditional MCO: Give discretion to the states to implement, says Negri Sembilan Chief Minister

SEREMBAN - The decision to adhere to the Federal Government's conditional movement control order (MCO) should be left to the discretion of the respective states as they knew the Covid-19 situation on the ground, says Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun (pic).

The Mentri Besar said the state governments should not be compelled to enforce the conditional MCO as the Covid-19 situation and number of cases differed in each area.

"We should not be issuing threats under these circumstances because it involves the safety of the people.

"As far as we are concerned, the states are in a better position to decide if they should adhere to the conditional MCO by looking at the number of cases within their jurisdiction," he said when met after receiving food for the needy and face shields for front liners at his official residence here on Tuesday (May 5).

Aminuddin was asked to comment on a statement by Senior Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, who urged all state governments to comply with the conditional MCO as failure to do so would expose them to possible lawsuits from industry players.

Azmin said the state governments did not have the lawful authority not to comply with the conditional MCO, as instructed by the Federal Government.

Kedah, Sabah, Pahang, Penang, Kelantan and Sarawak were among the states that have decided not to follow the order to allow more business sectors to resume operations from Monday (May 4).

Kelantan has since said it would follow the order from Wednesday (May 6).

Selangor, Perak and Negri Sembilan said it would limit the number of businesses allowed to resume operations and restrict dine-in at restaurants and sports and recreational activities.

Aminuddin said there should be continuous discussions on the opening up of economic activities between the federal and state authorities.

Citing an example, he said states should be given the standard operating procedure (SOP) on managing Covid-19 in red and green zones under the conditional MCO.

"Although Negri Sembilan has complied partially with the conditional MCO, we have received complaints of many businesses not following the SOP in some areas.

"So under these circumstances, how are the states going to fully adhere to the federal directive when we still have cases in our backyard?" he asked.

Aminuddin said the state's decision to only partially comply was also taken after getting the consent of state ruler Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir and feedback from the relevant authorities, including business operators.

"We must remember that the states, which are not following, have not outright rejected it.

"They are in the midst of preparing the SOP and making some tweaks to safeguard the people," he said.

