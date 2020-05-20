Conditional MCO: Inter-state air travellers in Malaysia need permit too

PUTRAJAYA - Those flying inter-state during this conditional movement control order (MCO) must obtain police permission or risk being turned away by the authorities and prevented from boarding their flights, warn the authorities.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said it was not just interstate travel by road that was prohibited; flying from the peninsula to Sabah and Sarawak was also not allowed.

"Those who want to do interstate travel in the peninsular can only do so with police permission.

"Likewise, those who want to fly to Sabah and Sarawak must also apply to the police and get their approval before making the trip.

"It is advisable to seek permission before purchasing a flight ticket.

"Without the approval, one can be prevented from flying or will not even make it to the airport as they will be ordered to turn back at roadblocks, " he said in his daily briefing.

These air travellers will have to undergo a swab test upon arrival at the airport.

Those who tested negative will be allowed to go home and exercise self-quarantine for 14 days.

Those who land in Sarawak will have to go for a second swab test 10 days after their arrival.

"Action will be taken against those who land in Sabah and Sarawak and fail to observe self-quarantine, " warned the minister.

Ismail Sabri also said the authorities would be making their rounds and knocking on doors in houses which they suspect may have exceeded the allowed maximum of 20 persons.

He said police and the armed forces had agreed to make rounds during Hari Raya to ensure that standard operating procedure was adhered to.

"If authorities find there are many cars parked at the compound of a house or if they suspect there are many people inside, they will check.

"They will make sure that everyone abides by the SOP, " he said.

Ismail Sabri said on Monday, police had ordered 1,633 vehicles to turn back after the passengers were found to be making unauthorised interstate travel and also wanting to go back to their hometowns for Hari Raya.

"We keep on saying that this is not allowed and yet there are people who still want to make balik kampung trips.

"Right now, police are still being considerate and just ordering these people to turn back.

"There will come a time when stern action will be taken against errant individuals, " he said.

Ismail Sabri reminded that interstate travel is not allowed unless in cases of emergency and with police permission.

He said spouses who lived apart from their families were allowed to make the trip on normal days but this permission did not apply to Hari Raya, unless with police permits.

"Interstate travel ban is imposed on everyone, including couples who live apart.

"But police can use their discretion to give them the permit if they feel the case has merit, " he explained.

