Conditional MCO violation: 31 arrested in Kuching 'music cafe'

MIRI - Sarawak police carrying out operations to enforce health directives under the Covid-19 conditional movement control order (MCO) arrested 31 people who were having an alcohol-fueled party at a Kuching "music cafe".

On Friday night (May 15), the state criminal investigation department raided an entertainment centre in the Green Heights commercial and housing centre in Kuching and broke up the party.

State CID head Senior Asst Comm Denis Leong said 21 men and 10 women were arrested.

"We are carrying out operations to enforce the Covid-19 conditional MCO directives.

"At 9pm on May 15, our CID team raided a music cafe in Green Heights.

"They were operating their business in contravention of the Covid-19 directives from the Health Department director-general.

"We found 31 people inside the centre consuming alcohol. They were aged between 15 and 55.

"The 10 foreign women, two foreign men and 19 local men were arrested," SAC Leong said in his latest updates to the press on Saturday (May 16).

He said seven of the women could not produce any travel documents.

Those arrested will be charged with defying the health orders under Section 269 of the penal code for the prevention and control of diseases, as well as for breaking immigration laws.

Section 269 stipulates that anyone purposely acting in a manner that can cause the spread of infectious diseases can be jailed up to six months and fined upon conviction.

