Conflicting 1MDB financial statements removed

KUALA LUMPUR - Two conflicting versions of the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) financial statements for the year 2014 were among four issues removed from the 1MDB audit report.

Former Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Ali Hamsa, who was reading his witness statement at the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) trial involving Datuk Seri Najib Razak and former 1MDB CEO Arul Kanda Kandasamy, said the matter was raised during a coordination meeting he chaired with representatives from relevant agencies on Feb 24, 2016.

The meeting was directed by Najib to address his dissatisfaction with the 1MDB audit report prepared by the National Audit Department (NAD).

"He did not want two different financial statements for 1MDB to be submitted in the audit report.

"At that time, I did not know what was the problem with 1MDB's annual financial statement submitted in the report," he testified yesterday.

Despite being a member of the 1MDB board of advisers, Ali said he was never called to attend any meeting and never signed any document.

At the meeting on Feb 24, Arul Kanda, then auditor-general Tan Sri Ambrin Buang and Saadatul Nafisah (NAD), Datuk Seri Mohamad Isa Hussain and Asri Hamdin (Treasury), Datuk Dzulkifli Ahmad (Attorney General's Chambers), Tan Sri Shukry Mohd Salleh (Prime Minister's Office) and Ali's senior private secretary Datuk Norazman Ayob were present.

No minutes were recorded.