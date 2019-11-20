'Controversial' dinner between Umno and PKR members has tongues wagging

It was raining cats and dogs when guests arrived at Datuk Seri Azmin Ali's Putrajaya residence for what had initially been described as a "secret dinner".

But there are few secrets in Malaysian politics and the identities of the 22 MPs - 17 from Umno and five from PKR - at the dinner were being exposed via chat groups and social media even before they were halfway through the meal.

Those from PKR have since been slammed as "pengkhianat" or traitors by their party while Umno is considering disciplinary action against the Umno MPs.

There is nothing wrong with politicians from opposite sides of the political divide socialising except that very few people believe that the guests of the Economic Affairs Minister were there to enjoy each other's company.

There was indeed a great deal of small talk, polite conversation, laughter and smiles.

"This is Malaysian politics, not British politics. He invited us, so we went. I could see everyone pretending to be nice, saying the right things," said one of the Umno politicians.

Azmin knew it would be controversial and he had mentioned that he expects people "to spin" the meeting according to their agenda.

But the above Umno MP said the dinner party was apparently held for Azmin to explain why Dr Mahathir should continue as Prime Minister.

The stunning outcome of the Tanjung Piai by-election had resulted in a shift of public opinion against Dr Mahathir and there has been a crescendo of calls for him to make way for Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Dr Mahathir has come under a lot of stress and his nose bleed in the midst of a press conference yesterday - some of those present saw little red dots on his white handkerchief - was a hint of the stress he may be going through.