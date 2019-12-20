Controversial preacher's old tweet telling Muslims not to wish Christians 'Merry Christmas' re-emerges

Controversial Indian preacher Dr Zakir Naik.
PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
Wani Muthiah
The Star/Asia News Network

KLANG - An old tweet by controversial Indian preacher Dr Zakir Naik has come back to haunt him as Christians prepare to celebrate Christmas.

Zakir, who is on his motherland India's wanted list for money laundering and inciting extremism through hate speeches, had tweeted in 2016 that Muslims should not wish Christians

"Merry Christmas".

"Please avoid it my dear Muslims. It's a big sin. Retweet and spread the message."

An article bearing the tweet published in 2016, in an African newspaper, has also re-emerged and making its rounds on social media.

In addition, a video bearing the same message produced by Zakir's online platform Peace TV is also making its rounds.

Former minister Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim was quick to give Zakir a virtual rebuttal with his tweet on Dec 14: "If this is what Zakir uttered then all the muftis in the country 'better collect your pension benefits and retire'. Next he might ordain same on Kong Xi Fa Chai and Diwali. I still say he should be sent back to India. Can someone check in KDN (Home Ministry) how he got his PR (permanent residency) and WHO gave it to him?"

