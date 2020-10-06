Convenience stores and food outlets in Malaysia may extend hours

PETALING JAYA - Convenience stores and food outlets that currently operate until 10pm can now operate until midnight, says Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Although the operating hours had been relaxed, the standard operating procedure (SOP) must be strictly followed, added the Senior Minister.

He said even convenience stores that used to operate around the clock before the movement control order (MCO) came in force could only stay open till midnight.

The Senior Minister said the government had received requests from restaurant, stalls and 24-hour convenience store operators.

"So the Special Ministerial Meeting has agreed for restaurants, stalls and convenience stores to operate until midnight.

"However, the social distancing rule and SOP must be observed," he said in his daily briefing yesterday.

He also announced that the surau at shopping malls and Rest and Recreation (R&R) areas along the highways would be allowed to open beginning today. He said the opening of these surau were based on the SOP set by the government.

Ismail Sabri, who is also the Defence Minister, said those who wanted to perform their prayers at the surau would need to practise self-discipline, personal hygiene and social distancing rules.

He said all shops at R&R were also allowed to operate following the lifting of the restrictions on interstate travelling.

Ismail Sabri said that from today, the police would no longer man roadblocks on interstate routes. However, other operations to monitor criminal activities will continue as usual.

"The police will also focus on ensuring that businesses and public premises follow the SOP," he added.

