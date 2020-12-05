Cop arrested for allegedly molesting 2 female volunteer officers at Muar police station

JOHOR BARU - A police sergeant has been arrested for allegedly molesting two female Police Volunteer Reserve personnel.

Johor police chief Comm Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the incident occurred between last Wednesday and Friday (May 6 and 8) at a police station in Muar.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 354 of the Penal Code for assault or criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty.

“We will investigate the case thoroughly and if we find anything that we can charge him with, we will bring him to court.

“I will never compromise with anyone who breaks the law, including my own personnel. They will be arrested,” he said during a press conference at the Johor police headquarters here Monday (May 11).

He added the incident occurred while the victims were on duty and the police are seeking a remand order against the sergeant.

“We will not take lightly any offence that involves taking advantage of female officers or personnel,” he said, adding that the investigation team has also taken statements from the witnesses.