Cop hit by out-of-control car while directing traffic on Jalan Kuching

KUALA LUMPUR - A policeman, who was directing traffic, was injured when he was hit by a car that spun out of control on Friday (May 29).

City Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) chief Asst Comm Zulkefly Yahya said the police constable was on traffic control duty earlier Friday along Jalan Kuching after an accident had occurred there.

"The incident occurred when he was standing in the middle of a road divider after a previous accident. While on traffic control duty, a driver lost control of his car and hit the constable," he said when contacted.

He added that the policeman suffered injuries to his face and has been brought to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital for treatment.