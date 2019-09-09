Cops arrest husband and wife caught stealing from convenience store in Malaysia

JOHOR BARU - Police arrested a husband and wife, after they were caught stealing various items, including 15 tins of baby milk powder from a convenience store at a shopping mall here.

Johor Baru (South) OCPD Asst Comm Shahurinain Jais said the suspects, aged 49 and 53 years old, respectively, were caught by the mall's security team while at the parking lot of the premises on Sunday (Sept 8).

"The incident occurred at about 7.40pm, when a security guard saw the male suspect rushing to push a baby stroller into a car parked at the parking lot.