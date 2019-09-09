Cops arrest husband and wife caught stealing from convenience store in Malaysia

JOHOR BARU - Police arrested a husband and wife, after they were caught stealing various items, including 15 tins of baby milk powder from a convenience store at a shopping mall here.
Johor Baru (South) OCPD Asst Comm Shahurinain Jais said the suspects, aged 49 and 53 years old, respectively, were caught by the mall's security team while at the parking lot of the premises on Sunday (Sept 8).
"The incident occurred at about 7.40pm, when a security guard saw the male suspect rushing to push a baby stroller into a car parked at the parking lot.
"An inspection of the car unearthed several items that the suspect failed to provide a payment receipt for, " he said in a statement on Monday (Sept 9). He added that the female suspect was later apprehended inside the shopping mall. ACP Shahurinain also said CCTV revealed the suspects stole items such as 15 tins of baby milk powder, two bottles of vitamins, seven boxes of chicken essence and a child stroller. He said that investigations into the suspects, who admitted their crime, also revealed that this was the second time they had stolen such items. "They claimed that unemployment drove them to steal, as they could sell the stolen items to make a quick profit," he said. ACP Shahurinain added that the case was being investigated under Section 380 of the Penal Code for theft, which provides a jail term of up to 10 years upon conviction.
