Cops bust drug-fuelled party in KL condo

KUALA LUMPUR - Police shut down a drug-fuelled party at a condominium in Brickfields after receiving a tip-off from members of the public.

Brickfields OCPD Asst Comm Zairulnizam Mohd Zainuddin @ Hilmi said police gained entry into the condominium unit on Jalan Sg Besi at around 2pm Saturday (Dec 7) and arrested seven people, including a man believed to be the party's organiser as well as two foreigners.

"We also seized some drugs including about 10.3g of Ecstasy, 4.1g of ketamine and 2.2g of ganja," he said, adding that tests on all those arrested turned up positive for drugs.

He said three of the arrested suspects are believed to have rented the unit via an online platform at a cost of RM350 (S$114.45) a day, which they had divided between them.

Invitations to the private gathering were later sent through WhatsApp.

ACP Zairul Nizam said the suspects were being detained at a police lock-up in Jinjang and the case is being investigated for drug possession and consumption under Sections 39A and 15 of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.