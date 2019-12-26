Cops tracking suspects after CCTV records assault of KL hotel staff

KUALA LUMPUR - A front desk worker at a hotel in Bukit Bintang and his colleague were assaulted by two men following a dispute over a room change.

The victim was on duty at about 4am on Sunday (Nov 22) when he got a call from a customer, who wanted to change rooms as he claimed his room was dirty because there were bottles of alcoholic beverages all over the floor.

When told that this would entail extra charges, the customer was not happy.

He and a friend went down to the lobby and proceeded to beat up the victim and his colleague.

A video of the assault has since gone viral.

Dang Wangi OCPD Asst Comm Mohd Fahmi Visuvanathan Abdullah said the two suspects fled the scene soon after the assault.

"We are investigating the matter under Section 323 of the Penal Code for causing hurt and Section 427 of the Penal Code for committing mischief.

"We are currently tracking down the suspects," he said when contacted.