Cops to visit homes of those suspected of making interstate Raya trips in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR - In Malaysia, don't be surprised if your home is visited by the police and Armed Forces team monitoring Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations.

This will be one of the measures taken by the authorities to track down those suspected of making unauthorised interstate "balik kampung" trips to celebrate with their families.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said the police were taking the ban on interstate travel, especially for the purpose of celebrating Hari Raya, seriously.

"Aside from conducting roadblocks, the police will check housing areas and villages to track down those who have flouted the conditional movement control order (MCO) by travelling across states to 'balik kampung' for Hari Raya.

"For this purpose, the police and military's compliance monitoring team will check on houses in housing estates and villages nationwide," he said on Monday (May 18).

The police would also check on vehicles to see if the drivers had the permits to travel interstate, he added.

"The police have its own records of permits issued to individuals and their vehicles, for interstate travel," the IGP said.

Those who undertake unauthorised interstate travels would be investigated under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 and Police Act 1967.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had previously urged the people not to travel interstate during festive celebrations.

He also reminded the people that those who have managed to sneak pass roadblocks to "balik kampung" would not be able to escape action when they make the return trip home.

