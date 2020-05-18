Coronavirus: 1,248 vehicles in Malaysia forced to turn back for violating inter-state travel restrictions

PUTRAJAYA - The number of Malaysians attempting unauthorised inter-state travel continues to rise with 1,248 motorists ordered to turn back nationwide, said senior minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob on Sunday (May 17).

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri said the vehicles were stopped at 147 roadblocks set up at state borders after 218,027 vehicles were checked on Saturday (May 16) during the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

"Those who are trying to sneak their way to 'balik kampung' (annual mass exodus to home towns) is increasing significantly from 508 on Friday to 1,248 yesterday.

"I have said it many times - no need to 'balik kampung' this Hari Raya as we are still under the conditional movement control order (CMCO) period.

"Our goal has always been to stop the spread of the Covid-19 virus, thus we need the cooperation of everyone. Sacrifice returning to your home towns this year for the greater good," he said.

"Be patient for now. We all should focus on complying with the conditional MCO and bringing the number of Covid-19 cases down."

He also took a swipe at those who managed to sneak back to their home towns, saying such people might not be so lucky on their return trip home.

"Just because they managed to do so when 'balik kampung', it is not a guarantee they will escape on their way back home," he added.

Mr Ismail Sabri also ruled out the possibility of relaxing travel restrictions at the moment as the coronavirus has not been fully eradicated.

"In fact, a survey by the National Security Council (NSC) showed that more people prefer stricter regulations.

"When we announced the 20-people limit for Hari Raya visits on the first day of the celebration, many objected.

"If the regulations are relaxed further, we fear that more problems will arise," he added.

The government will consider easing the restrictions, based on the recommendation of the Health Ministry, once the number of Covid-19 cases reached satisfactory level, he said.

Meanwhile, the compliance operation task force led by police made 70,461 checks on various premises nationwide on Saturday to ensure that everyone complied with the standard operating procedures during the conditional MCO period, he added.

"The police have detained 132 people on Saturday for violating the SOP. Those detained have since been remanded," Mr Ismail Sabri said.

