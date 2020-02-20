Coronavirus: Business slowdown in Johor due to drop in Singapore visitors

JOHOR BARU - It used to be a perennial problem that no remedial measure seemed to have an effect on the Causeway jam.

But checks over the past two weeks have shown that use of the oldest link between Malaysia and Singapore has fallen to a bare minimum, even during peak hours.

The number of visitors crossing over from Singapore has seen a marked decrease, and vice versa.

The coronavirus scare has certainly changed things at the once jam-packed Causeway.

It was an unbelievable sight of an all clear Causeway at the peak hour of 5pm on Wednesday (Feb 19).

A regular visitor to Singapore, who wanted to be identified as Raj, said he had put off all trips across the Causeway until the coronavirus situation improved.

"I love the shopping and food in Singapore, and go there quite often. But safety is the priority now. I'm not taking any risks, " he said.

The 1,056m-long Causeway that links Johor Baru across the Strait of Johor to the town of Woodlands in Singapore serves as a road and rail link, as well as water piping into Singapore.