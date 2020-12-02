Coronavirus infection recovery rate is high, says Malaysian Health Minister

PUTRAJAYA - There's a piece of good news related to the 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak - the recovery rate for patients infected by the disease is high, says Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

He said the ministry's Geographical Information System found that 3,496 out of 40,555 or 8.6 per cent of the cases who tested positive for the virus had recovered, while only 910 deaths were recorded as of Monday.

As at 6pm yesterday, a foreign news report quoted Chinese government officials as saying that the nationwide number of deaths has risen to 1,016.

He said with the mortality rate standing at 2.2 per cent, the recovery rate was four times higher.

For comparison, the mortality rate during the SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) outbreak in 2003 was 9.6 per cent. The SARS epidemic, which like the novel coronavirus also originated in China, caused 8,098 people to be sick and claimed 774 lives worldwide.

Out of the total number of coronavirus patients who recovered, the bulk were in China, numbering 3,468 cases, 10 in Thailand, two in Singapore, three in Malaysia and the rest in other countries.

"This should be seen as a positive development, not only for Malaysia, but for the whole world.

"It's good news that the coronavirus is not a death sentence virus," Dzulkefly said in an interview with Bernama.

The three coronavirus patients who had recovered in Malaysia as of Sunday are all Chinese nationals, namely two men aged 63 and 40 respectively, and a four-year-old girl.

Asked whether the country's hot weather could increase the spread of the infection, Dzulkefly said it was unlikely to have any impact.

Instead, he expected the infection rate to slow down, as the virus was deemed to be more active in cold weather.