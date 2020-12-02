Coronavirus infection recovery rate is high, says Malaysian Health Minister

Malaysia's Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.
PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
Joseph Kaos Jr
K. Kasturi Dewi
Kristy Inus
The Star/Asia News Network

PUTRAJAYA - There's a piece of good news related to the 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak - the recovery rate for patients infected by the disease is high, says Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

He said the ministry's Geographical Information System found that 3,496 out of 40,555 or 8.6 per cent of the cases who tested positive for the virus had recovered, while only 910 deaths were recorded as of Monday.

As at 6pm yesterday, a foreign news report quoted Chinese government officials as saying that the nationwide number of deaths has risen to 1,016.

He said with the mortality rate standing at 2.2 per cent, the recovery rate was four times higher.

For comparison, the mortality rate during the SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) outbreak in 2003 was 9.6 per cent. The SARS epidemic, which like the novel coronavirus also originated in China, caused 8,098 people to be sick and claimed 774 lives worldwide.

Out of the total number of coronavirus patients who recovered, the bulk were in China, numbering 3,468 cases, 10 in Thailand, two in Singapore, three in Malaysia and the rest in other countries.

"This should be seen as a positive development, not only for Malaysia, but for the whole world.

"It's good news that the coronavirus is not a death sentence virus," Dzulkefly said in an interview with Bernama.

The three coronavirus patients who had recovered in Malaysia as of Sunday are all Chinese nationals, namely two men aged 63 and 40 respectively, and a four-year-old girl.

Asked whether the country's hot weather could increase the spread of the infection, Dzulkefly said it was unlikely to have any impact.

Instead, he expected the infection rate to slow down, as the virus was deemed to be more active in cold weather.

"Like in China, the virus spreads in winter and most viruses with pneumonia-like diseases are more active in winter.

"In hot weather, we expect not much of an effect because the virus is killed at high temperatures (when the virus is outside the body or on the surface of an object)," he said.

On a related matter, Dzulkefly said Malaysia and Singapore will discuss whether there is a need to impose a travel advisory between the two countries in light of the novel coronavirus situation.

This will be one of the terms of references in a joint working committee that will be headed by the Deputy Health Ministers of Malaysia and Singapore, he added.

"Travel advisory is one of the things we want to discuss in detail to address the current situation, particularly in Singapore where they have changed its status alert to orange.

"This will be among the terms of references in the committee that we have agreed to establish," he added.

Earlier, Dzulkefly had a conference call with his Singapore counterpart Gan Kim Yong, which was also attended by 22 officials from both sides.

Singapore's Health Ministry raised its response to the crisis to 'Code Orange' due to the "heightened risk".

Under the Disease Outbreak Response System Condition or Dorscon, orange means the outbreak is deemed to have moderate to high public health impact.

So far, only the Sarawak government has issued instructions for those in Sarawak who have been to Singapore to undergo 14 days self-quarantine at home.

Sarawak has autonomy over its immigration policies.

Dzulkefly said hundreds of thousands of people travel between Malaysia and Singapore each day.

"All the more reason why we need to strengthen our co-operation in managing the situation."

He said there were no new positive cases in Malaysia, keeping the tally at 18.

Meanwhile, Malaysians in Singapore are urged to follow the guidelines issued by the island republic to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, says Malaysian High Commissioner to Singapore Datuk Zainol Rahim Zainuddin.

He also advised Malaysians to take care of their health, especially with the Code Orange alert.

"Take care of your health. If you are unwell, see a doctor immediately, " he was reported as saying when met on the sidelines of the Singapore Airshow 2020 yesterday.

About 300,000 Malaysians enter Singapore daily.

On Monday, Singapore's Ministry of Health confirmed two more cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections to 45.

The High Commission of Malaysia in Singapore urged Malaysians working or residing in the republic to register with the commission via https://www.kln.gov.my/web/sgp_singapore/malaysian_reg.

"This will enable us to contact you or your family in the event of any emergency, " it said on its official Facebook page.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

More about
malaysia coronavirus Wuhan virus Outbreaks and Epidemics Infectious diseases

TRENDING

Taiwanese doctor recommends making your own cloth face mask with air &#039;filter&#039; - here&#039;s how to do it
Taiwanese doctor recommends making your own cloth face mask with air 'filter' - here's how to do it
Goblin actress Go Soo-jung dies at age 25
Goblin actress Go Soo-jung dies at age 25
Coronavirus: 300 evacuated from MBFC Tower 3 after confirmed case at DBS Asia Central
Coronavirus: 300 evacuated from MBFC Tower 3 after confirmed case at DBS Asia Central
Singapore doctor says people who are obese should wear masks and masks can be worn for more than a day
Singapore doctor says people who are obese should wear masks and masks can be worn for more than a day
Coronavirus: Why did Singapore have more cases than Hong Kong - until now?
Coronavirus: Why did Singapore have more cases than Hong Kong - until now?
Man&#039;s attempt to shame overtaking driver backfires as netizens blast him for road-hogging
Man's attempt to shame overtaking driver backfires as netizens blast him for road-hogging
Notice outside Ubi clinic &#039;turning away patients with fever and flu&#039; confuses netizens
Notice outside Ubi clinic 'turning away patients with fever and flu' confuses netizens
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
Singaporeans step up to make hand sanitiser for community amid coronavirus outbreak
Singaporeans step up to make hand sanitiser for community amid coronavirus outbreak
Man who works in RWS casino 1 of 2 new cases of coronavirus infection
Man who works in RWS casino 1 of 2 new cases of coronavirus infection
Sonia Sui lets her kids play with food, netizens says it&#039;s a waste
Sonia Sui lets her kids play with food, netizens says it's a waste
Coronavirus: MTI demands retailer 3 Stars explain mask prices after public complaints
Coronavirus: MTI demands retailer 3 Stars explain mask prices after public complaints

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

The best places to buy second-hand luxury bags and accessories in Singapore
The best places to buy second-hand luxury bags and accessories in Singapore
Vending machines in Singapore now dispense Boon Lay Power Nasi Lemak
Vending machines in Singapore now dispense Boon Lay Power Nasi Lemak
Mao Shan Wang durians in Malaysia now 50% cheaper due to coronavirus outbreak in China: Report
Mao Shan Wang durians in Malaysia now 50% cheaper due to coronavirus outbreak in China: Report
Hand sanitiser promotion, free curry puff and chicken soup for healthcare workers and other deals this week
Hand sanitiser promotion, free curry puff and chicken soup for healthcare workers and other deals this week

Home Works

House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

2-year-old boy flung out of car in Malaysian highway collision
2-year-old boy flung out of car in Malaysian highway collision
Disinfectant on Chinese man&#039;s body ignites near heater
Disinfectant on Chinese man's body ignites near heater
&#039;You nurses always walk around with virus on you&#039;: Nurses shunned, ostracised for wearing uniform
'You nurses always walk around with virus on you': Nurses shunned, ostracised for wearing uniform
&#039;How to spread Wuhan&#039;: Youth puts drinks back on supermarket shelf after taking sips
'How to spread Wuhan': Youth puts drinks back on supermarket shelf after taking sips

SERVICES