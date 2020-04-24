Coronavirus: Malaysia reports 71 new cases, capping a week of double digit infections

PUTRAJAYA - Malaysia reported 71 more Covid-19 cases on Thursday (April 23), making it a whole week of double-digits in the country's daily new infections.

The two-digit figures are an improvement compared to the early days of the movement restrictions that began on March 18 when daily cases were in triple digits.

The total on Thursday brought the total number of Covid-19 infections in the country to 5,603, the Health Ministry's director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah announced at his daily Covid-19 media briefing.

Malaysia also discharged 90 more patients during the same 24-hour span, meaning there are only 1,966 active cases being treated at the country's health facilities at present.

So far, 3,542 patients have recovered from Covid-19 in Malaysia since the outbreak began.

Malaysia's Covid-19 recovery rate is now at 63.2 per cent out of the total number of positive cases.

There are currently 42 patients being treated at intensive care units - one fewer than the day before. Out of the total, 21 are on ventilator support.

Datuk Dr Hisham also announced two new Covid-19 fatalities in the country, taking Malaysia's death toll to 95.

On the new death cases, he said the 94th fatality was a 32-year-old healthcare worker who had a history of high blood pressure.

She had been identified as a close contact of a Covid-19 patient from the Muar specialist hospital cluster.

She had been receiving treatment at Hospital Enche Besar Hajjah Khalsom, Johor, since April 6 and died at 12.36am on Thursday.

The 95th death is a 67-year-old man with a history of high blood pressure, diabetes and heart problems.

He was a close contact of a Covid-19 patient in the Kuantan "Bali" cluster.

He had been treated at the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital in Kuantan since April 8 and died at 11.48pm on Wednesday.

Malaysia is currently in its 37th day of the movement control order (MCO), with people instructed to stay at home and movement and business operations are heavily restricted.

The MCO, already in its third phase, is scheduled to end next Tuesday, barring any further extension.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.