Coronavirus: Malaysian man who travelled to Singapore for work among infected

KUALA LUMPUR - Two more cases of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) have been reported in the country, with one of them being a Malaysian who travelled to a neighbouring country for a conference with international delegates, including those from China.
The 41-year-old man from Selangor had attended the meeting from Jan 16 to 23 and returned to Malaysia on Jan 23, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.
The patient, he added, had a travel history to Singapore.
"The patient is in stable condition and the ministry has informed its counterpart in the neighbouring country and they said they had started contact tracing," he said while announcing updates at a press conference yesterday.
On Jan 29, the man sought treatment at a private hospital for cough and fever and was referred to Hospital Sungai Buloh on Feb 2.
The other infected person was a Chinese national aged 61 who arrived in Malaysia on Jan 18 and started having mild fever on Jan 23.
He sought outpatient treatment at a private hospital and was placed under home surveillance for 14 days.
On Feb 2, his fever persisted and he was admitted to Hospital Kuala Lumpur for further treatment and he tested positive for the coronavirus the following day.
Dzulkefly said he had been placed in an isolation ward and was in stable condition. With the two new cases, the total is now 10; five cases from among patients under investigation (PUI) and another five from close contact of positive cases. The Malaysian aside, the nine others are Chinese nationals. Asked how big the group the Malaysian man had been in contact with and whether there was cause for alarm since he had been moving freely for days, deputy Health director-general Datuk Dr Chong Chee Kheong said the ministry just received the information on Monday night and would contact the family members and friends as well as those who had been in close contact with the man during the conference. "We are investigating with our neighbouring state to find out where the infection took place," he said. Dzulkefly said that for PUI, the total number of 2019-nCov cases from Jan 10 to Feb 3 (as at 6pm) was 213 - 122 Malaysians, 86 Chinese nationals, one Australian, one South Korean, one Jordanian, one Brazilian and one Thai. From the 213 cases, five tested positive, 188 negative and 20 still awaiting laboratory test results. The number of close contact of positive cases was 36; of these, five were confirmed positive and in stable condition - four admitted to Hospital Sungai Buloh, Selangor and one in Hospital Permai, Johor. Dzulkefly said the other 27 close contact cases tested negative and four more were still awaiting laboratory test results. Yesterday, a special AirAsia flight bringing Malaysians and non-citizen family members home from Wuhan landed at KLIA at 5.57am. For the latest updates on the Wuhan virus, visit here.
