Coronavirus: Malaysian man who travelled to Singapore for work among infected

KUALA LUMPUR - Two more cases of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) have been reported in the country, with one of them being a Malaysian who travelled to a neighbouring country for a conference with international delegates, including those from China.

The 41-year-old man from Selangor had attended the meeting from Jan 16 to 23 and returned to Malaysia on Jan 23, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

The patient, he added, had a travel history to Singapore.

"The patient is in stable condition and the ministry has informed its counterpart in the neighbouring country and they said they had started contact tracing," he said while announcing updates at a press conference yesterday.

On Jan 29, the man sought treatment at a private hospital for cough and fever and was referred to Hospital Sungai Buloh on Feb 2.

The other infected person was a Chinese national aged 61 who arrived in Malaysia on Jan 18 and started having mild fever on Jan 23.

He sought outpatient treatment at a private hospital and was placed under home surveillance for 14 days.

On Feb 2, his fever persisted and he was admitted to Hospital Kuala Lumpur for further treatment and he tested positive for the coronavirus the following day.