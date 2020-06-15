Coronavirus: Malaysia's pre-schools, kindergartens allowed to reopen from July 1

PUTRAJAYA - Malaysia's pre-school facilities and kindergartens can resume operations from July 1, subject to strict compliance of standard operating procedure, senior minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced on Monday (June 15).

He said the Education Ministry had tabled standard operating procedures (SOPs) for this at a special Cabinet meeting on non-health-related issues pertaining to the movement control order on Monday.

"The meeting has accepted and has agreed with the SOPs presented by the Education Ministry.

"We have also agreed to allow pre-schools and kindergartens to resume operations beginning July 1," he said.

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri said the ministry will detail out the SOPs soon, which includes procedures that must be in place before entering classrooms and at the end of each day's session as well as guidelines during playtime.

There are 6,216 pre-schools under the Education Ministry, 7,887 public pre-schools and kindergartens, 1,781 under the National Unity Ministry and 8,335 of such facilities under the Rural Development Ministry.

Last week, the government announced the reopening of schools for students who are candidates of public exams, as well as international exams of the same standard starting June 24.

The moves are part of Malaysia's move to relax its movement control curbs following a reduction in the number of coronavirus cases.

The country on Sunday reported only eight new Covid-19 cases, taking the total to 8,453 infections. The health ministry also reported one more death, raising the total number of fatalities from the outbreak to 121.

Malaysia relaxed its movement curbs from last Wednesday, with most sectors of the economy reopened except for large gatherings such as in cinemas and concerts.

Mosques, churches and temples were also generally allowed to reopen from Wednesday in so-called green zones - districts with no Covid-19 infections.

The country's borders, however, have remained shut to tourists.

