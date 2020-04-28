Coronavirus: Over 7,000 under quarantine at 57 centres in Johor, majority are returnees from Singapore

JOHOR BARU - Some 7,145 people are presently quarantined at 57 quarantine centres all over Johor.

Johor Health and Environment committee chairman R. Vidyananthan said most of those at the quarantine centres were Malaysians returning from Singapore.

"Since Monday, we have also started allowing 400 Malaysians to enter each day using their entry permits.

"We want to limit the numbers of people wanting to return to Johor because of safety reasons.

"We do not want to strain our health system, as previously we had more than 1,000 people returning a day," he said when contacted by The Star.

Mr Vidyananthan added that he had personally visited the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex in Johor Baru to check on whether all the standard operating procedures were being followed.

He added that so far, everything was moving smoothly.

Mr Vidyanathan assured that they had sufficient quarantine centres, as they had gazetted a total of 110 centres statewide.

Beginning on Monday, all Malaysian workers in Singapore have to apply for an entry permit before being allowed to return to the country.

The permit can be obtained via the Malaysian High Commission office in the island republic via e-mail at stmsg@mhc.org.sg.

Among the documents required are their names, identification number, passport number, date of travel, photocopy of their employment pass, copy of their short-term pass, permanent resident pass or student pass.

The entry permit will be e-mailed to those returning and they will need to show it to the immigration officers.

As of Monday, there were a total of 659 coronavirus cases in the state with 18 deaths. A total of 372 people have been discharged so far.

