Coronavirus: Returning Malaysians under home quarantine to be fitted with wristbands

PUTRAJAYA - Malaysians returning from abroad will be fitted with wristbands to indicate that they are under home quarantine, said Senior Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob on Thursday (June 11).

He said those in quarantine are not allowed to remove their wristbands before completing the 14-day mandatory stay-home requirement, warning that doing so would violate the standard operating procedures (SOP).

"They are to put on the wristband at all times, even at home. It is an offence to cut it before the end of the quarantine," he said.

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri said on the 13th day of quarantine, individuals concerned would have to undergo another swab test to clear them of Covid-19.

"When they meet health officers, we expect them to still have the wristband on. (If not), they can be either taken to court or have penalties compounded," he said.

Since Wednesday, Malaysians returning from overseas are allowed to observe the mandatory quarantine at home instead of at government-gazetted facilities.

The returnees must download the MySejahtera app for monitoring purposes before they are allowed to go home and be quarantined.

Since April 3, a total of 51,422 Malaysians returning from abroad have been sent for mandatory quarantine at gazetted facilities, including hotels.

Mr Ismail Sabri said currently there were 255 people in quarantine centres who are waiting for the results of their swab test.

This comes as Malaysian health authorities on Thursday reported 31 new coronavirus cases, raising the cumulative total to 8,369 cases.

The health ministry also reported no new deaths, keeping total fatalities at 118.

