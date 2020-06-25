Couple arrested in Melaka for allegedly disposing of aborted baby's remains

MELAKA - A 23-year-old woman and her 25-year-old boyfriend have been arrested by police here for attempting to conceal a birth by disposing of an aborted baby.

Melaka CID chief Asst Comm Mohd Nor Yhazid said the couple was arrested on Tuesday (June 23).

He added that the woman is now undergoing a medical screening as part of the investigation.

"The preliminary investigation shows that the woman had aborted her pregnancy using pills ordered online," he said.

He added that the woman was in her fifth to seventh month of pregnancy when she decided to have an abortion.

ACP Mohd Nor said the woman had told the human resources manager at the factory where she was employed that she had asked her boyfriend to dispose of the aborted baby's remains when questioned why she had not been reporting to work.

This led to a police report being made by a factory security officer at the Bukit Baru police station on Tuesday.

ACP Mohd Nor said the woman is believed to have aborted her foetus at her rented house at Bukit Baru and handed the remains to her boyfriend earlier this month.

He added that the woman's boyfriend admitted to disposing the body in a sewage pipe at his home in Kampung Kandang here.

He said police will apply for the duo to be remanded on Wednesday (June 24) and added that the case is being investigated under Section 318 of the Penal Code for concealment of a birth by the secret disposal of a dead body.