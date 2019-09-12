Couple hold wedding reception at Segamat food stall

They wanted a simple wedding to cut cost, so the newlyweds decided to have the reception at a food stall in Segamat, Johor.

"It's not that we are penny-pinching but we wanted a modest ceremony, " bridegroom Ibrahim Mohd Zain, 59, was quoted in BH Ahad.

Furthermore, he said it was his second wedding. His first wife died several years ago.

As for the bride, Siti Zaiyuah Mohamad, 47, she was widowed three years ago when her husband died of a heart attack.

Ibrahim said they got to know each other through a friend.

They had been communicating on WhatsApp prior to the wedding.

"We only met for the first time during the solemnisation ceremony (pernikahan), " said Ibrahim, who has no children.

His new wife, he said, has a daughter from her first marriage.